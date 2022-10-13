PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13
Bloomington Kennedy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17
Breck def. Maranatha Christian, 3-1
Centennial def. Osseo, 25-20, 25-7, 25-14
Chanhassen def. New Prague, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Chaska def. Orono, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
Eden Prairie def. Hopkins, 25-11, 27-25, 25-13
Maple Grove def. Edina, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Minneapolis Southwest def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 25-17, 25-10, 25-9
Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23
St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
St. Paul Harding def. Washington Tech, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
