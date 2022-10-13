PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13

Bloomington Kennedy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17

Breck def. Maranatha Christian, 3-1

Centennial def. Osseo, 25-20, 25-7, 25-14

Chanhassen def. New Prague, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Chaska def. Orono, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

Eden Prairie def. Hopkins, 25-11, 27-25, 25-13

Maple Grove def. Edina, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Minneapolis Southwest def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 25-17, 25-10, 25-9

Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

St. Paul Harding def. Washington Tech, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

