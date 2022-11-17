GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 50, Mentorship Academy 1
Comeaux 38, Erath 25
Gibsland-Coleman 46, Lincoln Preparatory School 28
Glen Oaks 54, East Feliciana 8
Hanson Memorial 53, Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter 7
Kennedy 39, East Jefferson 28
McMain 40, South Plaquemines 38
Midland 66, Northwest 47
Minden 50, North Webster 7
Mount Carmel 52, Ponchatoula 19
New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 51, Belle Chasse 18
Newman 42, Ursuline 39
Parkview Baptist 45, St. Michael 29
Teurlings Catholic 52, Loreauville 9
Wossman 48, Natchitoches Central 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
