GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 50, Mentorship Academy 1

Comeaux 38, Erath 25

Gibsland-Coleman 46, Lincoln Preparatory School 28

Glen Oaks 54, East Feliciana 8

Hanson Memorial 53, Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter 7

Kennedy 39, East Jefferson 28

McMain 40, South Plaquemines 38

Midland 66, Northwest 47

Minden 50, North Webster 7

Mount Carmel 52, Ponchatoula 19

New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 51, Belle Chasse 18

Newman 42, Ursuline 39

Parkview Baptist 45, St. Michael 29

Teurlings Catholic 52, Loreauville 9

Wossman 48, Natchitoches Central 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

