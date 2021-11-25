GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 43, LeFlore 42
Choctaw County 58, Heidelberg, Miss. 47
Clements 55, Athens Bible 23
Cullman 76, Fyffe 38
Daphne 56, Robertsdale 33
Demopolis 42, Greene County 29
East Limestone 46, Cold Springs 42
Florence 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 49
Geneva County 59, Carroll-Ozark 53
Good Hope 57, Brewer 53
Good Hope 57, Hartselle 53
Guntersville 60, Parker 41
Hillcrest 50, Fairfield 42
Lawrence County 62, Falkville 35
Oneonta 42, Brewer 39
Pell City 49, Oak Mountain 45
Priceville 52, Arab 38
Russellville 54, Belgreen 28
Sand Rock 65, Ider 54
Springville 77, Chilton County 61
Stanhope Elmore 60, Marbury 39
Susan Moore 66, Austin 41
Sylvania 54, Boaz 50
UMS-Wright 60, Sam Houston, La. 39
West Limestone 42, Phil Campbell 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/