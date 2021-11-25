GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 43, LeFlore 42

Choctaw County 58, Heidelberg, Miss. 47

Clements 55, Athens Bible 23

Cullman 76, Fyffe 38

Daphne 56, Robertsdale 33

Demopolis 42, Greene County 29

East Limestone 46, Cold Springs 42

Florence 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 49

Geneva County 59, Carroll-Ozark 53

Good Hope 57, Brewer 53

Good Hope 57, Hartselle 53

Guntersville 60, Parker 41

Hillcrest 50, Fairfield 42

Lawrence County 62, Falkville 35

Oneonta 42, Brewer 39

Pell City 49, Oak Mountain 45

Priceville 52, Arab 38

Russellville 54, Belgreen 28

Sand Rock 65, Ider 54

Springville 77, Chilton County 61

Stanhope Elmore 60, Marbury 39

Susan Moore 66, Austin 41

Sylvania 54, Boaz 50

UMS-Wright 60, Sam Houston, La. 39

West Limestone 42, Phil Campbell 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

