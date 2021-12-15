GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41, Warren Regina 25
Athens 61, Waldron 21
Atlanta 47, Wolverine 41
Battle Creek St. Philip 37, Litchfield 23
Beal City 49, Roscommon 31
Capac 32, Landmark Academy 24
Carson City-Crystal 37, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 32
Cheboygan 43, East Jordan 35
Climax-Scotts 57, Tekonsha 12
Dansville 38, Bath 30
Farwell 55, Pinconning 23
Grosse Pointe South 54, Romeo 36
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 32, Detroit East English 22
Hanover-Horton 48, Addison 28
Harper Woods 58, Detroit Cody 24
Lake City 57, Leroy Pine River 19
Livonia Clarenceville 56, Taylor Prep 14
Madison Heights Lamphere 23, Sterling Heights 22
Maple City Glen Lake 38, Traverse City West 23
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 50, Manton 35
Merrill 52, Ashley 8
Mount Clemens 70, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 16
Napoleon 37, Manchester 32
Rochester 50, Fraser 20
Utica 50, Warren Cousino HS 22
Westfield def. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, forfeit
Wolverine 40, Alba 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Rochester Adams, ccd.
Summit Academy North vs. Detroit Voyageur, ccd.
