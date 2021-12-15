GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41, Warren Regina 25

Athens 61, Waldron 21

Atlanta 47, Wolverine 41

Battle Creek St. Philip 37, Litchfield 23

Beal City 49, Roscommon 31

Capac 32, Landmark Academy 24

Carson City-Crystal 37, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 32

Cheboygan 43, East Jordan 35

Climax-Scotts 57, Tekonsha 12

Dansville 38, Bath 30

Farwell 55, Pinconning 23

Grosse Pointe South 54, Romeo 36

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 32, Detroit East English 22

Hanover-Horton 48, Addison 28

Harper Woods 58, Detroit Cody 24

Lake City 57, Leroy Pine River 19

Livonia Clarenceville 56, Taylor Prep 14

Madison Heights Lamphere 23, Sterling Heights 22

Maple City Glen Lake 38, Traverse City West 23

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 50, Manton 35

Merrill 52, Ashley 8

Mount Clemens 70, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 16

Napoleon 37, Manchester 32

Rochester 50, Fraser 20

Utica 50, Warren Cousino HS 22

Westfield def. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, forfeit

Wolverine 40, Alba 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Rochester Adams, ccd.

Summit Academy North vs. Detroit Voyageur, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

