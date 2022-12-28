GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 73, Woodland Hills, Pa. 41

Sussex Technical, Del. 49, Boonsboro 34

TPLS Christian, Va. 60, Archbishop Spalding 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

