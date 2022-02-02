GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 26, Mountainside 24
Chandler Seton 60, Poston Butte 46
Coolidge 50, Parker 44
Eloy Santa Cruz 53, San Miguel 21
Fort Defiance Window Rock 62, Holbrook 48
Gilbert Highland 41, Mesa Desert Ridge 25
Glendale Copper Canyon 44, Phoenix Alhambra 21
Higley 40, Paradise Valley 23
Kayenta Monument Valley 43, Tuba City 42
Laveen Chavez 76, Phoenix Browne 6
Lee Williams High School 61, Cottonwood Mingus 46
Mayer 48, Ash Fork 26
Mica Mountain 59, Safford 54
Mohave Accelerated 43, North Valley Christian Academy 21
Nogales 41, Rio Rico 30
Peoria Centennial 54, Raymond S. Kellis 31
Phoenix Country Day 55, Chandler Prep 6
Phoenix Horizon 56, Phoenix Arcadia 40
Pusch Ridge Christian 39, Tucson Catalina Magnet 7
Scottsdale Notre Dame 43, Phoenix St. Mary's 34
Tempe McClintock 61, Phoenix Central 19
Williams 62, Heber Mogollon 56
Willow Canyon 54, La Joya Community 30
Yuma Catholic 57, Tonopah Valley 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Phoenix Desert Vista vs. Phoenix Mountain Pointe, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Tucson Desert View vs. Walden Grove, ccd.
