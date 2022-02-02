GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 26, Mountainside 24

Chandler Seton 60, Poston Butte 46

Coolidge 50, Parker 44

Eloy Santa Cruz 53, San Miguel 21

Fort Defiance Window Rock 62, Holbrook 48

Gilbert Highland 41, Mesa Desert Ridge 25

Glendale Copper Canyon 44, Phoenix Alhambra 21

Higley 40, Paradise Valley 23

Kayenta Monument Valley 43, Tuba City 42

Laveen Chavez 76, Phoenix Browne 6

Lee Williams High School 61, Cottonwood Mingus 46

Mayer 48, Ash Fork 26

Mica Mountain 59, Safford 54

Mohave Accelerated 43, North Valley Christian Academy 21

Nogales 41, Rio Rico 30

Peoria Centennial 54, Raymond S. Kellis 31

Phoenix Country Day 55, Chandler Prep 6

Phoenix Horizon 56, Phoenix Arcadia 40

Pusch Ridge Christian 39, Tucson Catalina Magnet 7

Scottsdale Notre Dame 43, Phoenix St. Mary's 34

Tempe McClintock 61, Phoenix Central 19

Williams 62, Heber Mogollon 56

Willow Canyon 54, La Joya Community 30

Yuma Catholic 57, Tonopah Valley 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Phoenix Desert Vista vs. Phoenix Mountain Pointe, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Tucson Desert View vs. Walden Grove, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you