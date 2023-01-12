BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 66, Sugar-Salem 59
Canyon Ridge 60, Wood River 49
Century 76, Thunder Ridge 74, OT
Grace 68, Cokeville, Wyo. 47
Greenleaf 39, Riverstone International School 37
Hillcrest 81, Rigby 69
Mountain Home 48, Burley 37
Pocatello 65, Preston 60
Skyline 61, Bonneville 44
Vallivue 54, Ridgevue 40
Wallace 68, Kootenai 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.