BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 66, Sugar-Salem 59

Canyon Ridge 60, Wood River 49

Century 76, Thunder Ridge 74, OT

Grace 68, Cokeville, Wyo. 47

Greenleaf 39, Riverstone International School 37

Hillcrest 81, Rigby 69

Mountain Home 48, Burley 37

Pocatello 65, Preston 60

Skyline 61, Bonneville 44

Vallivue 54, Ridgevue 40

Wallace 68, Kootenai 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you