GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 4A East=

Sub-State 1=

Bishop Miege 57, Ottawa 17

Wamego 73, Iola 17

Sub-State 2=

Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 29

Topeka Hayden 55, Atchison 35

Sub-State 3=

Independence 37, Eudora 29

Labette County 46, Baldwin 38

Sub-State 4=

Louisburg 51, Chanute 39

Parsons 63, Holton 54

Class 4A West=

Sub-State 1=

Chapman 47, Clay Center 30

Wellington 44, Abilene 24

Sub-State 2=

McPherson 71, El Dorado 12

Rock Creek 62, Pratt 51

Sub-State 3=

Andale 60, Augusta 49

Mulvane 45, Clearwater 39

Sub-State 4=

Circle 47, Buhler 39

Hugoton 64, Winfield 18

Class 5A East=

Sub-State 1=

KC Piper 63, KC Sumner 38

Topeka Seaman 73, KC Schlagle 11

Sub-State 2=

Spring Hill 50, Basehor-Linwood 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Lansing 33

Sub-State 3=

Highland Park 53, Leavenworth 38

Shawnee Heights 38, DeSoto 35

Sub-State 4=

Bonner Springs 65, BV Southwest 50

St. James Academy 80, KC Washington 4

Class 6A East=

Sub-State 1=

SM South 58, SM North 28

SM West 49, KC Wyandotte 13

Sub-State 2=

BV North 77, SM East 47

SM Northwest 59, Olathe South 33

Sub-State 3=

Olathe North 50, BV West 37

Sub-State 4=

Blue Valley 41, BV Northwest 32

Olathe West 49, Gardner-Edgerton 32

Class 6A West=

Sub-State 1=

Derby 80, Lawrence Free State 9

Wichita East 39, Wichita Heights 34

Sub-State 2=

Liberal 46, Junction City 16

Wichita Southeast 38, Dodge City 32

Sub-State 3=

Lawrence 65, Wichita North 39

Sub-State 4=

Topeka 68, Garden City 44

Washburn Rural 43, Manhattan 30

