GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 4A East=
Sub-State 1=
Bishop Miege 57, Ottawa 17
Wamego 73, Iola 17
Sub-State 2=
Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 29
Topeka Hayden 55, Atchison 35
Sub-State 3=
Independence 37, Eudora 29
Labette County 46, Baldwin 38
Sub-State 4=
Louisburg 51, Chanute 39
Parsons 63, Holton 54
Class 4A West=
Sub-State 1=
Chapman 47, Clay Center 30
Wellington 44, Abilene 24
Sub-State 2=
McPherson 71, El Dorado 12
Rock Creek 62, Pratt 51
Sub-State 3=
Andale 60, Augusta 49
Mulvane 45, Clearwater 39
Sub-State 4=
Circle 47, Buhler 39
Hugoton 64, Winfield 18
Class 5A East=
Sub-State 1=
KC Piper 63, KC Sumner 38
Topeka Seaman 73, KC Schlagle 11
Sub-State 2=
Spring Hill 50, Basehor-Linwood 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Lansing 33
Sub-State 3=
Highland Park 53, Leavenworth 38
Shawnee Heights 38, DeSoto 35
Sub-State 4=
Bonner Springs 65, BV Southwest 50
St. James Academy 80, KC Washington 4
Class 6A East=
Sub-State 1=
SM South 58, SM North 28
SM West 49, KC Wyandotte 13
Sub-State 2=
BV North 77, SM East 47
SM Northwest 59, Olathe South 33
Sub-State 3=
Olathe North 50, BV West 37
Sub-State 4=
Blue Valley 41, BV Northwest 32
Olathe West 49, Gardner-Edgerton 32
Class 6A West=
Sub-State 1=
Derby 80, Lawrence Free State 9
Wichita East 39, Wichita Heights 34
Sub-State 2=
Liberal 46, Junction City 16
Wichita Southeast 38, Dodge City 32
Sub-State 3=
Lawrence 65, Wichita North 39
Sub-State 4=
Topeka 68, Garden City 44
Washburn Rural 43, Manhattan 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
