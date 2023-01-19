BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 63, Lake View 41

Antioch 44, Wauconda 39

BISC 60, Waldorf 59

Belleville West 58, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 48

Beloit Memorial, Wis. 76, Hononegah 55

Benton 77, Vandalia 50

Carbondale 57, Madison 56

Carlinville 72, Mount Olive 56

Chicago (Alcott) 61, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 51

Chicago (Clark) 48, Prosser 44

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 43

Chicago (Intrinsic) 70, Rickover Naval 46

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 60, Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 29

Chicago (Jones) 76, Chicago (Austin) 57

Chicago (Lane) 69, Orr 34

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 41, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 38

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 59

Chicago Little Village 75, Chicago (Tech) 47

Chicago North Grand 65, Chicago Roosevelt 53

Chicago Phoenix Academy 75, Juarez 41

Clifton Central 56, Manteno 47

Earlville 66, Alden-Hebron 37

Elverado 71, Shawnee 54

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 72, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 32

Freeburg 57, Waterloo 43

Galva 65, Lowpoint-Washburn 59

Granite City 51, Edwardsville 50

Grayslake Central 82, North Chicago 46

Grayville 71, Woodlawn 67

Griggsville-Perry 55, Williamsville 45

Herrin 74, Cairo 30

Horizon Science-Southwest 58, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 20

IC Catholic 60, Walther Christian Academy 35

Jerseyville Jersey 75, Cahokia 43

Johnsburg 70, Woodstock North 50

KIPP STL, Mo. 73, Metro-East Lutheran 34

Lakes Community 60, Grayslake North 49

Libertyville 54, Mundelein 39

Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 52, Collinsville 47

Lincoln Park 75, Farragut 69

Lincoln Way West 60, Joliet Central 53

Manley 103, Douglass 30

Marion 53, Brentwood, Mo. 26

Marissa/Coulterville 47, East Alton-Wood River 46

Mather 55, Schurz 44

Mounds Meridian 82, Sesser-Valier 53

Mount Vernon 51, Champaign Central 41

Murphysboro 49, Steeleville 39

Naperville North 57, St. Charles North 20

North-Mac 47, Bunker Hill 45

Northridge Prep 46, Latin 37

Northside Prep 70, Von Steuben 62

Payton 47, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46

Piasa Southwestern 47, Staunton 28

Pinckneyville 54, Hamilton County 27

Putnam County 62, Kewanee 53

Richmond-Burton 46, Harvard 42

Rockford Jefferson 57, Belvidere North 53

Sandburg 61, St. Francis de Sales 50

Senn 70, Foreman 48

Sparta 63, Lovejoy 58

Taft 80, Chicago Sullivan 21

Warren Township 78, Zion Benton 60

Wayne City 82, Red Hill 66

Wells 74, Raby 65

Westinghouse 72, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 66

Whitney Young 52, North Lawndale 33

Woodstock 69, Marengo 26

Zeigler-Royalton 62, Tamms (Egyptian) 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

