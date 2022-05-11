|Girls Softball
|Girls Softball
|Division I
|Region 1
Austintown Fitch 10, Kent Roosevelt 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29, Cle. Rhodes 1
Brunswick 16, Wooster 2
Chardon 7, Hudson 5
Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 7, Westlake 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 9, Willoughby South 0
Green 11, Solon 1
Louisville 12, Warren Howland 9
Massillon Jackson 10, Eastlake North 0
Massillon Perry 4, Massilon Washington 1
Mayfield 14, Mentor 8
New Philadelphia 1, Stow-Munroe Falls 0
North Canton Hoover 10, Madison 0
Painesville Riverside 23, Warren G. Harding 0
Wadsworth 12, Avon Lake 2
Youngs. Boardman 3, Uniontown Lake 0
|Region 2
Akr. Firestone 3, Rocky River Magnificat 2
Amherst Steele 8, Elyria 4
Ashland 11, Fremont Ross 1
Avon 7, Grafton Midview 0
Berea-Midpark 20, Bedford 3
Bowling Green 6, Sylvania Southview 0
Holland Springfield 10, Sandusky 0
North Olmsted 2, Parma Normandy 1
North Ridgeville 22, Cle. Hts. 0
North Royalton 12, Olmsted Falls 3
Perrysburg 8, Oregon Clay 3
Strongsville 5, Medina Highland 4
Tol. Whitmer 11, Lima Sr. 1
Wapakoneta 13, Tol. Start 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20, Tol. Notre Dame Acad. 0
|Region 4
Cin. Mercy McAuley 10, Mount Orab Western Brown 6
Cin. Oak Hills 10, Wilmington 0
Cin. Seton 7, Milford 6
Clayton Northmont 16, Piqua 2
Lebanon 15, Bellbrook 0
Miamisburg 5, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Springboro 13, Troy 3
|Division II
|Region 7
Caledonia River Valley 19, Cols. Bexley 0
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 12, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0
Dover 8, Duncan Falls Philo 6
Dresden Tri-Valley 12, Millersburg West Holmes 1
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4, St. Clairsville 3
Heath 13, Cols. East 1
McConnelsville Morgan 5, Zanesville 4
Minerva 10, Carrollton 5
New Concord John Glenn 10, Byesville Meadowbrook 0
Newark Licking Valley 3, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0
Steubenville 11, Wintersville Indian Creek 1
Zanesville Maysville 10, Uhrichville Claymont 0
|Region 8
Cols. Hartley 11, London 6
Hebron Lakewood 10, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Marengo Highland 5, Granville 4
Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Linden McKinley 0
|Division III
|Region 12
Arcanum 11, Spring. Greenon 0
Batavia Clermont NE 3, Reading 1
Bethel-Tate 14, Cin. McNicholas 1
Blanchester 15, Cin. Deer Park 0
Carlisle 15, W. Liberty-Salem 5
Casstown Miami East 9, W. Milton Union 7
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 12, Norwood 0
Georgetown 22, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2
New Paris National Trail 7, Tipp City Bethel 1
Waynesville 12, Spring. NE 2
Williamsburg 16, Cin. Mariemont 1
|Division IV
|Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 11, E. Can. 1
Bristolville Bristol 14, Windham 0
Brookfield 10, Mineral Ridge 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 3, Hartville Lake Center Christian 1
Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Akr. Elms 0
Kinsman Badger 6, Warren JFK 0
Lisbon David Anderson 5, Salineville Southern 1
McDonald 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5
Southington Chalker 9, Lowellville 3
Viena Mathews 15, N. Bloomfield 1
|Region 15
Belpre 3, Beaver Eastern 2
Danville 19, Cols. Tree of Life 0
Delaware Christian 13, Millersport 3
Fairfield Christian 15, Cols. Wellington 0
Portsmouth Clay 15, Franklin Furnace Green 0
S. Webster 10, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 12, Groveport Madison Christian 0
Waterford 4, Racine Southern 3
|Region 16
Galion Northmor 16, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 1
Howard E. Knox 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Morral Ridgedale 12, Granville Christian 0
Newark Cath. 10, Grove City Christian 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.