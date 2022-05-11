Girls Softball
Division I
Region 1

Austintown Fitch 10, Kent Roosevelt 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29, Cle. Rhodes 1

Brunswick 16, Wooster 2

Chardon 7, Hudson 5

Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 7, Westlake 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 9, Willoughby South 0

Green 11, Solon 1

Louisville 12, Warren Howland 9

Massillon Jackson 10, Eastlake North 0

Massillon Perry 4, Massilon Washington 1

Mayfield 14, Mentor 8

New Philadelphia 1, Stow-Munroe Falls 0

North Canton Hoover 10, Madison 0

Painesville Riverside 23, Warren G. Harding 0

Wadsworth 12, Avon Lake 2

Youngs. Boardman 3, Uniontown Lake 0

Region 2

Akr. Firestone 3, Rocky River Magnificat 2

Amherst Steele 8, Elyria 4

Ashland 11, Fremont Ross 1

Avon 7, Grafton Midview 0

Berea-Midpark 20, Bedford 3

Bowling Green 6, Sylvania Southview 0

Holland Springfield 10, Sandusky 0

North Olmsted 2, Parma Normandy 1

North Ridgeville 22, Cle. Hts. 0

North Royalton 12, Olmsted Falls 3

Perrysburg 8, Oregon Clay 3

Strongsville 5, Medina Highland 4

Tol. Whitmer 11, Lima Sr. 1

Wapakoneta 13, Tol. Start 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20, Tol. Notre Dame Acad. 0

Region 4

Cin. Mercy McAuley 10, Mount Orab Western Brown 6

Cin. Oak Hills 10, Wilmington 0

Cin. Seton 7, Milford 6

Clayton Northmont 16, Piqua 2

Lebanon 15, Bellbrook 0

Miamisburg 5, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Springboro 13, Troy 3

Division II
Region 7

Caledonia River Valley 19, Cols. Bexley 0

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 12, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0

Dover 8, Duncan Falls Philo 6

Dresden Tri-Valley 12, Millersburg West Holmes 1

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4, St. Clairsville 3

Heath 13, Cols. East 1

McConnelsville Morgan 5, Zanesville 4

Minerva 10, Carrollton 5

New Concord John Glenn 10, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

Newark Licking Valley 3, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0

Steubenville 11, Wintersville Indian Creek 1

Zanesville Maysville 10, Uhrichville Claymont 0

Region 8

Cols. Hartley 11, London 6

Hebron Lakewood 10, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Marengo Highland 5, Granville 4

Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Linden McKinley 0

Division III
Region 12

Arcanum 11, Spring. Greenon 0

Batavia Clermont NE 3, Reading 1

Bethel-Tate 14, Cin. McNicholas 1

Blanchester 15, Cin. Deer Park 0

Carlisle 15, W. Liberty-Salem 5

Casstown Miami East 9, W. Milton Union 7

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 12, Norwood 0

Georgetown 22, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2

New Paris National Trail 7, Tipp City Bethel 1

Waynesville 12, Spring. NE 2

Williamsburg 16, Cin. Mariemont 1

Division IV
Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 11, E. Can. 1

Bristolville Bristol 14, Windham 0

Brookfield 10, Mineral Ridge 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 3, Hartville Lake Center Christian 1

Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Akr. Elms 0

Kinsman Badger 6, Warren JFK 0

Lisbon David Anderson 5, Salineville Southern 1

McDonald 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5

Southington Chalker 9, Lowellville 3

Viena Mathews 15, N. Bloomfield 1

Region 15

Belpre 3, Beaver Eastern 2

Danville 19, Cols. Tree of Life 0

Delaware Christian 13, Millersport 3

Fairfield Christian 15, Cols. Wellington 0

Portsmouth Clay 15, Franklin Furnace Green 0

S. Webster 10, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 12, Groveport Madison Christian 0

Waterford 4, Racine Southern 3

Region 16

Galion Northmor 16, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 1

Howard E. Knox 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Morral Ridgedale 12, Granville Christian 0

Newark Cath. 10, Grove City Christian 0

