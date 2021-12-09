GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 58, Lincoln 16
Bellevue Christian 46, Klahowya 43
Blanchet 58, West Seattle 47
Cheney 41, Shadle Park 33
Deer Park 68, Chewelah 14
Eastside Catholic 56, Roosevelt 27
Forest Ridge 44, Eastside Prep 35
Foster 60, Tyee 29
Freeman 64, East Valley (Spokane) 24
Garfield 74, Seattle Prep 26
Hazen 45, Mercer Island 34
Heritage 51, Battle Ground 29
Hockinson 39, R.A. Long 36
Holy Names 51, Franklin 45
Juanita 49, Interlake 41
Lake City, Idaho 54, Gonzaga Prep 48
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48, Garfield-Palouse 43
Lakeside (Seattle) 51, Chief Sealth 22
Nathan Hale 65, Cleveland 25
Overlake School 50, Charles Wright Academy 18
Rainier Beach 55, Ingraham 21
Republic 46, Curlew 27
River Ridge 50, Capital 48
Sammamish 62, Lindbergh 11
Tekoa/Rosalia 44, Upper Columbia Academy 16
Toledo 52, Morton/White Pass 24
Woodinville 69, Issaquah 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Winlock vs. Kalama, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/