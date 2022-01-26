BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson Academy 59, Dorchester Academy 56

Batesburg-Leesville 36, Eau Claire 32

Bethune-Bowman 53, Allendale-Fairfax 40

Blue Ridge 66, Carolina High and Academy 32

Blythewood 42, Ridge View 37

Catawba Ridge 45, Lancaster 43

Charleston Collegiate 72, Crown Leadership 22

Crestwood 54, Lakewood 49

Denmark-Olar 105, Wagener-Salley 90

East Clarendon 70, C.E. Murray 67

Fox Creek 55, Gilbert 48

Gaffney 43, Nation Ford 35

Heathwood Hall 53, Wilson Hall 41

Kingstree 45, Lee Central 43

Lower Richland 61, Mid-Carolina 28

Marlboro County 57, Camden 49

Northwestern 73, Rock Hill 26

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57, Swansea 36

Philip Simmons 85, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 33

River Bluff 45, Lexington 40

Scott's Branch 58, Hemingway 41

Seneca 81, Pendleton 55

Southside Christian 53, High Point Academy 50

Sumter 66, Conway 50

T.L. Hanna 68, J.L. Mann 56

Travelers Rest 69, Walhalla 54

Union County 74, Woodruff 34

West Florence 63, Hartsville 52

Woodmont 56, Hillcrest 36

Wren 105, Belton-Honea Path 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

