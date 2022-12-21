BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 80, Potomac 74
Apopka, Fla. 53, McLean 47
Benedictine 89, Banner Christian 75
Brunswick 56, J.R. Tucker 36
Collegiate-Richmond 42, Meadowbrook 39, OT
First Colonial 64, Deep Creek 55
Giles 69, Fort Chiswell 54
Glen Allen 62, TJHS 47
Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Bishop Ireton 44
Great Bridge 76, Ocean Lakes 30
Hanover 61, Cristo Rey Richmond 53
Hurley 72, Castlewood 53
John Marshall 91, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 61
Justice High School 53, James Wood 49
King George 66, Orange County 50
Lake Braddock 60, Centreville 41
Langley 43, Westfield 38
Lord Botetourt 75, Blacksburg 64
Magoffin Co., Ky. 69, James River 64
Manchester 62, Highland Springs 48
Midlothian 58, Church Hill Academy 52
Nansemond River 75, Northampton 65
Northside 85, Heritage (Lynchburg) 46
Park View-Sterling 47, Spotsylvania 37
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Wheeler, Ga. 61
Rappahannock County 74, Warren County 54
Sherando 71, Musselman, W.Va. 69
South Lakes 72, Virginia Academy 46
Washington County, N.C. 95, Veritas Collegiate Academy 49
Woodberry Forest 54, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 42
Tarkanian Classic=
Timpview, Utah 66, Peninsula Catholic 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galax vs. Carroll County, ppd.
Nandua vs. Pocomoke, Md., ccd.
Patrick County vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.