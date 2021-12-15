BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlanta 47, Wolverine 41
Austin Catholic 64, Frankel Jewish Academy 52
Bad Axe 65, Capac 21
Cass City 46, Marlette 41
Clawson 61, Waterford Our Lady 46
Detroit Country Day 53, St. Clair Shores South Lake 39
Evart 42, McBain 30
Gaylord St. Mary 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 20
Johannesburg-Lewiston 54, Indian River-Inland Lakes 49
Mancelona 83, Central Lake 37
Munising 62, Eben Junction Superior Central 18
Norway 65, North Dickinson 23
Onaway 55, Pellston 44
Salem 69, Waterford Kettering 52
Sandusky 44, Dryden 42
Tawas 71, Lincoln-Alcona 45
Ubly 69, Unionville-Sebewaing 35
West Michigan Aviation 64, Belding 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/