BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlanta 47, Wolverine 41

Austin Catholic 64, Frankel Jewish Academy 52

Bad Axe 65, Capac 21

Cass City 46, Marlette 41

Clawson 61, Waterford Our Lady 46

Detroit Country Day 53, St. Clair Shores South Lake 39

Evart 42, McBain 30

Gaylord St. Mary 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 20

Johannesburg-Lewiston 54, Indian River-Inland Lakes 49

Mancelona 83, Central Lake 37

Munising 62, Eben Junction Superior Central 18

Norway 65, North Dickinson 23

Onaway 55, Pellston 44

Salem 69, Waterford Kettering 52

Sandusky 44, Dryden 42

Tawas 71, Lincoln-Alcona 45

Ubly 69, Unionville-Sebewaing 35

West Michigan Aviation 64, Belding 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

