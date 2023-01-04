BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 50, Appomattox 32
Booker T. Washington 62, Indian River 61
Briar Woods 47, Lightridge 36
Broad Run 69, Dominion 45
Bruton 56, Warhill 42
Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 46
Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46
Carver Academy 79, Appomattox Regional GS 13
Chancellor 82, St. Michael Catholic 56
Charles City County High School 69, Southampton 54
Colonial Forge 56, North Stafford 34
Cosby 69, Monacan 56
Courtland 55, Riverbend 37
Craig County 40, Bath County 38
Culpeper 62, Manassas Park 44
Dan River 50, Nelson County 41
E.C. Glass 60, Spotswood 57
Essex 67, Mechanicsville High School 63
Fairfax Christian 85, Fairfax Home School 29
Fauquier 72, Warren County 52
Gainesville 83, Brentsville 46
Graham 63, Pulaski County 39
Great Bridge 65, First Colonial 57
Hampton Roads 68, Veritas Classic Christian School 57
Highland-Warrenton 69, Virginia Academy 50
James Monroe 78, Maggie L. Walker GS 59
John Champe 62, Stone Bridge 57
Kellam 45, Frank Cox 43
Lafayette 60, York 35
Manchester 77, Huguenot 34
Manor High School 70, Denbigh 38
Meridian High School 55, James Wood 49
Midlothian 47, George Wythe-Richmond 43
Mountain View 71, Rappahannock 45
New Kent 70, Jamestown 61
Northside 75, Salem 44
Northwood 78, Twin Valley 41
Oscar Smith 72, Ocean Lakes 33
Page County 59, Luray 39
Park View-Sterling 50, Monticello 45
Petersburg 48, Hermitage 43
Powhatan 57, Clover Hill 53
Prince Edward County 75, Central of Lunenburg 51
Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42
Smithfield 58, Grafton 40
South Lakes 61, Independence 35
St. Christopher's 69, St. John Paul the Great 57
Strasburg 59, Mountain View 45
Tabb 51, Poquoson 23
Tazewell 75, Lebanon 67
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
