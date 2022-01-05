BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Owyhee 57, Borah 30

Skyview 59, Boise 45

South Fremont 69, Ririe 56

Timberline 36, Meridian 33

West Side 44, Grace 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

