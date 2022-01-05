BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Owyhee 57, Borah 30
Skyview 59, Boise 45
South Fremont 69, Ririe 56
Timberline 36, Meridian 33
West Side 44, Grace 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
