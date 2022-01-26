GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 61, Greer Middle College 30
Catawba Ridge 71, Lancaster 42
Charleston Charter 53, Baptist Hill 40
Clover 46, Boiling Springs 19
Columbia 47, Newberry 41
Crestwood 48, Lakewood 47
Denmark-Olar 50, Wagener-Salley 9
East Clarendon 78, C.E. Murray 29
Fox Creek 39, Gilbert 37
Gaffney 63, Nation Ford 45
Greer 68, Greenwood 29
J.L. Mann 48, T.L. Hanna 41
Kingstree 43, Lee Central 28
Lexington 61, River Bluff 24
Lower Richland 61, Mid-Carolina 24
North Augusta 30, Aiken 27
North Myrtle Beach 39, Myrtle Beach 27
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Swansea 6
Philip Simmons 52, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 33
Ridge View 18, Blythewood 14
Rock Hill 62, Northwestern 19
Sumter 70, Conway 9
Union County 48, Woodruff 46
Whale Branch 42, Palmetto Scholars Academy 22
Woodmont 40, Hillcrest 26
Wren 63, Belton-Honea Path 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/