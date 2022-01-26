GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 61, Greer Middle College 30

Catawba Ridge 71, Lancaster 42

Charleston Charter 53, Baptist Hill 40

Clover 46, Boiling Springs 19

Columbia 47, Newberry 41

Crestwood 48, Lakewood 47

Denmark-Olar 50, Wagener-Salley 9

East Clarendon 78, C.E. Murray 29

Fox Creek 39, Gilbert 37

Gaffney 63, Nation Ford 45

Greer 68, Greenwood 29

J.L. Mann 48, T.L. Hanna 41

Kingstree 43, Lee Central 28

Lexington 61, River Bluff 24

Lower Richland 61, Mid-Carolina 24

North Augusta 30, Aiken 27

North Myrtle Beach 39, Myrtle Beach 27

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Swansea 6

Philip Simmons 52, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 33

Ridge View 18, Blythewood 14

Rock Hill 62, Northwestern 19

Sumter 70, Conway 9

Union County 48, Woodruff 46

Whale Branch 42, Palmetto Scholars Academy 22

Woodmont 40, Hillcrest 26

Wren 63, Belton-Honea Path 43

