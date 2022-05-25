|Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
|Division I
|Region 2
New Albany 2, Canal Winchester 1
Westerville North 3, Grove City Central Crossing 2
|Region 3
Perrysburg 7, Sylvania Southview 1
|Division II
|Region 5
Chagrin Falls 6, Lodi Cloverleaf 4
Chardon 10, Niles McKinley 0
Hunting Valley University 4, Tallmadge 1
Louisville 2, Alliance Marlington 0
|Region 6
Akr. Hoban 8, Norton 3
|Region 7
Cols. Hartley 12, Granville 5
New Philadelphia 2, Millersburg W. Holmes 1
Steubenville 7, Byesville Meadowbrook 0
Washington C.H. 3, Thornvillle Sheridan 0
|Division III
|Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Gates Mills Gilmour 1
Canfield S. Range 7, Columbiana 2
Gates Mills Hawken 5, Elyria Cath. 3
Youngs. Ursuline 8, Rootstown 2
|Region 10
Fredericktown 5, Amanda-Clearcreek 1
|Region 11
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 10, Ironton Rock Hill 4
|Region 12
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 4, Mechanisburg 2
|Division IV
|Region 15
Newark Cath. 4, Cardinton-Lincoln 2
|Region 16
Ft. Loramie 8, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Russia 9, Cin. Christian 2
S. Charleston SE 3, Felicity-Franklin 0
