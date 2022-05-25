Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2

New Albany 2, Canal Winchester 1

Westerville North 3, Grove City Central Crossing 2

Region 3

Perrysburg 7, Sylvania Southview 1

Division II
Region 5

Chagrin Falls 6, Lodi Cloverleaf 4

Chardon 10, Niles McKinley 0

Hunting Valley University 4, Tallmadge 1

Louisville 2, Alliance Marlington 0

Region 6

Akr. Hoban 8, Norton 3

Region 7

Cols. Hartley 12, Granville 5

New Philadelphia 2, Millersburg W. Holmes 1

Steubenville 7, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

Washington C.H. 3, Thornvillle Sheridan 0

Division III
Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Gates Mills Gilmour 1

Canfield S. Range 7, Columbiana 2

Gates Mills Hawken 5, Elyria Cath. 3

Youngs. Ursuline 8, Rootstown 2

Region 10

Fredericktown 5, Amanda-Clearcreek 1

Region 11

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 10, Ironton Rock Hill 4

Region 12

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 4, Mechanisburg 2

Division IV
Region 15

Newark Cath. 4, Cardinton-Lincoln 2

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 8, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Russia 9, Cin. Christian 2

S. Charleston SE 3, Felicity-Franklin 0

