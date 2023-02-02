BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 80, Eastmark 62
Arete-Mesa Prep 80, Miami 46
Bradshaw Mountain 68, Lee Williams High School 49
Cactus 91, Phoenix Goldwater 45
Combs 66, Poston Butte 61
Eagar Round Valley 63, Valley Sanders 38
El Mirage Dysart 75, Vista Grande 42
Elfrida Valley 61, Tombstone 58
Flagstaff Coconino 61, Flagstaff 49
Flagstaff Northland Prep 43, Glendale Prep 38
Gilbert Christian 69, Pusch Ridge Christian 51
Mountainside 61, Glendale North Pointe 41
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Paradise Valley 72
Phoenix Christian 100, Basis Charter Phoenix 27
Phoenix Country Day 78, Madison Highland 36
Phoenix St. Mary's 101, Scottsdale Saguaro 64
Sahuarita 57, Rio Rico 44
San Carlos 56, Gilbert Classical Academy 43
Tempe 68, Apache Junction 44
Trinity Christian 64, Telesis Preparatory High School 24
Tucson Catalina Foothills 58, Tucson Arizona IRHS 52
Tucson Pueblo 73, Tucson Flowing Wells 62
Tucson Sabino 86, Tucson Empire 47
Tucson Sahuaro 55, Tucson Salpointe 45
Yuma 88, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 75
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.