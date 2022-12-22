BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 77, Ridgevue 49
Canyon Ridge 48, Artesia, Calif. 47
Coeur d'Alene 62, Monterey Trail, Calif. 51
Kuna 58, Rocky Mountain 47
McCall-Donnelly 54, Caldwell 47
Melba 81, Weiser 54
Middleton 45, Nampa 32
Mountain Home 66, Columbia 63
Mountain View 57, Poway, Calif. 52
Oakley 50, Rimrock 33
Owyhee 59, Meridian 40
Preston 75, Logan, Utah 65
Rockland 57, Raft River 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd.
Sugar-Salem vs. Bear Lake, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
