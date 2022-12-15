GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 56, Mohave Valley River Valley 25
American Leadership-Queen Creek 51, Phoenix Greenway 23
Betty Fairfax High School 104, Sierra Linda 18
Bisbee 46, Elfrida Valley 16
Canyon View 33, Desert Edge 21
Casteel High School 49, Queen Creek 30
Chinle 55, Ganado 41
Douglas 69, Sierra Vista Buena 52
Gallup, N.M. 58, Fort Defiance Window Rock 50
Gilbert Highland 54, Campo Verde 41
Glendale Deer Valley 57, Bradshaw Mountain 37
Maricopa 55, Tolleson 41
Mesa 62, Mesa Red Mountain 51
Mesa Westwood 63, Mesa Mountain View 62
Northwest Christian 37, Ben Franklin 36
Phoenix Bourgade 82, Phoenix Cortez 19
Phoenix Moon Valley 56, Cactus 23
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 41, Desert Heights Prep 20
Raymond S. Kellis 53, Glendale Apollo 22
San Carlos 82, Globe 22
Scottsdale Christian 36, Fountain Hills 24
Tucson Arizona IRHS 65, Tucson Desert View 16
Tucson Flowing Wells 85, Walden Grove 21
Tucson Pueblo 96, Tucson Palo Verde 19
Tucson Sahuaro 93, Tanque Verde 16
Vail Cienega 34, Sahuarita 32
Veritas Prep 54, ALA-Anthem South 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cibecue vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
Patagonia vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
