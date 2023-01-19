GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 64, St. Helens 24

Banks 46, Yamhill-Carlton 10

Brookings-Harbor 36, Coquille 31

Cascade Christian 49, South Umpqua 24

Clatskanie 54, Portland Christian 37

Cleveland 55, Franklin 42

Corbett 59, Neah-Kah-Nie 11

Creswell 57, Siuslaw 16

Douglas 51, St. Mary's 34

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Siletz Valley Early College 26

Jefferson PDX 65, Lincoln 28

Knappa 40, Gaston 23

La Grande 45, Pendleton 32

Lakeview 64, Glide 21

Nestucca 74, Mannahouse Christian 36

Pleasant Hill 42, Sisters 21

Prairie City/Burnt River 44, Grant Union 17

Riverdale 48, Rainier 31

Rogue Valley Adventist 59, Crosspoint Christian 12

Seaside 46, Tillamook 36

Sutherlin 57, Rogue River 13

Vernonia 48, Faith Bible 25

Wells 30, Grant 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

