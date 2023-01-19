GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 64, St. Helens 24
Banks 46, Yamhill-Carlton 10
Brookings-Harbor 36, Coquille 31
Cascade Christian 49, South Umpqua 24
Clatskanie 54, Portland Christian 37
Cleveland 55, Franklin 42
Corbett 59, Neah-Kah-Nie 11
Creswell 57, Siuslaw 16
Douglas 51, St. Mary's 34
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Siletz Valley Early College 26
Jefferson PDX 65, Lincoln 28
Knappa 40, Gaston 23
La Grande 45, Pendleton 32
Lakeview 64, Glide 21
Nestucca 74, Mannahouse Christian 36
Pleasant Hill 42, Sisters 21
Prairie City/Burnt River 44, Grant Union 17
Riverdale 48, Rainier 31
Rogue Valley Adventist 59, Crosspoint Christian 12
Seaside 46, Tillamook 36
Sutherlin 57, Rogue River 13
Vernonia 48, Faith Bible 25
Wells 30, Grant 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
