GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridges 31, Whale Branch 29

Cross 48, St. John's 42

Dillon 57, Georgetown 50

Estill 45, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 43

Hartsville 50, Cheraw 18

Kingstree 40, Lee Central 31

Lamar 44, Green Sea Floyds 22

Legacy 45, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39

Loris 47, Aynor 19

Lowcountry Leadership 55, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31

Manning 41, Waccamaw 33

Marion 56, Mullins 22

Military Magnet Academy 99, Baptist Hill 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

