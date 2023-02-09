GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridges 31, Whale Branch 29
Cross 48, St. John's 42
Dillon 57, Georgetown 50
Estill 45, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 43
Hartsville 50, Cheraw 18
Kingstree 40, Lee Central 31
Lamar 44, Green Sea Floyds 22
Legacy 45, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39
Loris 47, Aynor 19
Lowcountry Leadership 55, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31
Manning 41, Waccamaw 33
Marion 56, Mullins 22
Military Magnet Academy 99, Baptist Hill 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
