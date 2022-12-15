BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 70, Cascade Christian 46

Bellevue Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 43

Black Hills 55, Shelton 51

Blaine 76, Lakewood 63

Coupeville 60, Crescent 14

Deer Park 43, Newport 31

Enumclaw 71, Clover Park 45

Franklin Pierce 75, Fife 63

Gig Harbor 84, Central Kitsap 31

Graham-Kapowsin 69, Emerald Ridge 59

Lindbergh 74, Orting 41

Monroe 52, Snohomish 43

Nooksack Valley 58, Oak Harbor 6

North Thurston 78, River Ridge 28

Peninsula 73, Yelm 63

Rochester 71, Centralia 47

Rogers (Puyallup) 63, Olympia 60

Sumner 54, Bellarmine Prep 31

Taholah 66, North River 55

Timberline 61, Capital 58

Tonasket 80, Oroville 30

Tumwater 78, Aberdeen 37

White River 83, Foss 65

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

