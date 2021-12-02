GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckeye 41, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 34

Bullhead City Mohave 55, Tempe Marcos de Niza 27

Camp Verde 47, Glendale Prep 39

Chandler Valley Christian 58, Horizon Honors 53

Eagar Round Valley 49, Morenci 45

Gilbert Mesquite 60, Poston Butte 38

Heber Mogollon 56, Cibecue 50

Mayer 53, Anthem Prep 13

Paradise Honors 73, Prescott 24

Phoenix Bourgade 63, Phoenix Christian 44

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 66, Basis Charter Phoenix 7

San Luis 37, Wellton Antelope 26

San Tan Foothills 61, Tucson Catalina Magnet 11

Veritas Prep 55, St. Augustine Catholic 33

Wickenburg 49, Tonopah Valley 20

Youngker High School 57, Vista Grande 46

Yuma Catholic 59, North Valley Christian Academy 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sequoia Charter School vs. NFL YET College Prep Academy, ccd.

Tempe Prep vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Tucson Palo Verde vs. Nogales, ccd.

