BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Falls 48, South Fremont 38

Bear Lake 68, Malad 35

Blackfoot 77, Idaho Falls 55

Butte County 66, Camas County 50

Castleford 69, Murtaugh 50

Cole Valley 48, Liberty Charter 23

Firth 58, W. Jefferson 46

Genesis Preparatory Academy 53, Wallace 32

Hillcrest 68, Skyline 48

Lake City 70, St. Maries 23

Mackay 67, Leadore 45

Madison 47, Highland 39

Marsing 55, Compass Public Charter School 39

Melba 71, New Plymouth 54

Meridian 77, Eagle 73

Nampa 38, Borah 35

Nampa Christian 53, North Star Charter 43

Notus 67, Gem State Adventist 50

Owyhee 70, Boise 35

Rigby 65, Thunder Ridge 63

Ririe 50, N. Fremont 44

Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 51

Timberlake 68, Priest River 45

Timberline 53, Rocky Mountain 43

Valley 83, Glenns Ferry 57

West Side 38, Soda Springs 25

