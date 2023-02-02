BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Falls 48, South Fremont 38
Bear Lake 68, Malad 35
Blackfoot 77, Idaho Falls 55
Butte County 66, Camas County 50
Castleford 69, Murtaugh 50
Cole Valley 48, Liberty Charter 23
Firth 58, W. Jefferson 46
Genesis Preparatory Academy 53, Wallace 32
Hillcrest 68, Skyline 48
Lake City 70, St. Maries 23
Mackay 67, Leadore 45
Madison 47, Highland 39
Marsing 55, Compass Public Charter School 39
Melba 71, New Plymouth 54
Meridian 77, Eagle 73
Nampa 38, Borah 35
Nampa Christian 53, North Star Charter 43
Notus 67, Gem State Adventist 50
Owyhee 70, Boise 35
Rigby 65, Thunder Ridge 63
Ririe 50, N. Fremont 44
Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 51
Timberlake 68, Priest River 45
Timberline 53, Rocky Mountain 43
Valley 83, Glenns Ferry 57
West Side 38, Soda Springs 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
