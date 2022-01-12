BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crater 56, Thurston 38

Crosshill Christian 69, Jewell 9

Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT

La Pine 68, Lakeview 54

Lincoln 82, Grant 68

Livingstone 54, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 29

Marshfield 60, Seaside 50

Nestucca 64, Knappa 26

Prospect 61, Milo Adventist 23

Triangle Lake 58, McKenzie 21

Willamette 55, North Eugene 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Wells, ccd.

Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Franklin vs. McDaniel, ccd.

Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Gaston, ccd.

Oregon School for Deaf vs. Perrydale, ccd.

Salem Academy vs. Culver, ccd.

