BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crater 56, Thurston 38
Crosshill Christian 69, Jewell 9
Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT
La Pine 68, Lakeview 54
Lincoln 82, Grant 68
Livingstone 54, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 29
Marshfield 60, Seaside 50
Nestucca 64, Knappa 26
Prospect 61, Milo Adventist 23
Triangle Lake 58, McKenzie 21
Willamette 55, North Eugene 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Wells, ccd.
Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Franklin vs. McDaniel, ccd.
Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Gaston, ccd.
Oregon School for Deaf vs. Perrydale, ccd.
Salem Academy vs. Culver, ccd.
