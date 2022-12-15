BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 90, Freedom Prep 25
Bonneville 47, Roy 34
Cottonwood 71, Park City 46
Emery 65, North Sanpete 57
Juab 52, Millard 50
Judge Memorial 55, Ogden 50
Richfield 51, Delta 42
Rockwell Charter 43, Waterford 40
San Juan Blanding 88, Grand County 80
Sky View 76, Layton Christian Academy 69
South Sevier 61, Gunnison Valley 35
Syracuse 56, Kearns 48
Union 54, Altamont 36
Viewmont 53, Juan Diego Catholic 49
Wake Forest, N.C. 72, Box Elder 68
Wasatch Academy 88, UMA-Camp Williams 20
Woods Cross 74, Fremont 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
