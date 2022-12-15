BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 90, Freedom Prep 25

Bonneville 47, Roy 34

Cottonwood 71, Park City 46

Emery 65, North Sanpete 57

Juab 52, Millard 50

Judge Memorial 55, Ogden 50

Richfield 51, Delta 42

Rockwell Charter 43, Waterford 40

San Juan Blanding 88, Grand County 80

Sky View 76, Layton Christian Academy 69

South Sevier 61, Gunnison Valley 35

Syracuse 56, Kearns 48

Union 54, Altamont 36

Viewmont 53, Juan Diego Catholic 49

Wake Forest, N.C. 72, Box Elder 68

Wasatch Academy 88, UMA-Camp Williams 20

Woods Cross 74, Fremont 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you