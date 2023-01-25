BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dexter Regional 62, Penquis Valley 34
Falmouth 36, Westbrook 24
Forest Hills Consolidated 72, Islesboro Central 28
Gardiner Area 50, Erskine Academy 47
George Stevens 58, Deer Isle-Stonington 24
Lee Academy 54, Stearns 48
Machias 64, Shead 29
Monmouth Academy 72, Boothbay Region 39
Mount Desert Island 60, Hermon 42
Noble 75, Massabesic 56
Nokomis Regional 71, Cony 60
Old Town 83, Houlton 32
Sumner Memorial 59, Mattanawcook Academy 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
