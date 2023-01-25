BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dexter Regional 62, Penquis Valley 34

Falmouth 36, Westbrook 24

Forest Hills Consolidated 72, Islesboro Central 28

Gardiner Area 50, Erskine Academy 47

George Stevens 58, Deer Isle-Stonington 24

Lee Academy 54, Stearns 48

Machias 64, Shead 29

Monmouth Academy 72, Boothbay Region 39

Mount Desert Island 60, Hermon 42

Noble 75, Massabesic 56

Nokomis Regional 71, Cony 60

Old Town 83, Houlton 32

Sumner Memorial 59, Mattanawcook Academy 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

