GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 71, Morton/White Pass 39
Bellevue 60, Hazen 47
Coupeville 46, Crescent 22
Gig Harbor 51, Central Kitsap 36
Liberty 49, Juanita 43
Mercer Island 67, Interlake 40
North Thurston 74, River Ridge 26
Ocosta 36, North Beach 29
Raymond 66, Chief Leschi 43
Sammamish 69, Tyee 10
St. Paul, Ore. 51, Trout Lake 31
Stanwood 68, Ferndale 57
Sumner 61, Bellarmine Prep 57
Wahkiakum 68, Kalama 35
Woodland 58, Mark Morris 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.