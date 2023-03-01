GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 46
Millard South 74, Lincoln Southwest 58
Class C1=
Quarterfinal=
Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38
Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57
Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32
North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43
Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Ravenna 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.