BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 55, Valley Vista, Ariz. 48

Basalt 55, Roaring Fork 43

D'Evelyn 62, DSST: Montview 45

Denver Jewish Day School 86, Loveland Classical 32

Highlands Ranch 69, Horizon 36

Lutheran 54, Colorado Academy 36

Monarch 75, Denver South 69

Mountain Range 74, Wheat Ridge 57

Plateau Valley 47, De Beque 38

Thompson Valley 82, Roosevelt 45

ThunderRidge 83, Overland 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you