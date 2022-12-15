BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 55, Valley Vista, Ariz. 48
Basalt 55, Roaring Fork 43
D'Evelyn 62, DSST: Montview 45
Denver Jewish Day School 86, Loveland Classical 32
Highlands Ranch 69, Horizon 36
Lutheran 54, Colorado Academy 36
Monarch 75, Denver South 69
Mountain Range 74, Wheat Ridge 57
Plateau Valley 47, De Beque 38
Thompson Valley 82, Roosevelt 45
ThunderRidge 83, Overland 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
