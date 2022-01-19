BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Prep Academy 60, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27

E. Central 51, S. Dearborn 46

Franklin Central 83, Shelbyville 63

Illiana Christian 72, Hammond Noll 58

Indpls Pike 89, Avon 78

N. Miami 62, Northfield 46

Norwell 67, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56

S. Bend Career Academy 57, Bethany Christian 53

Shoals 72, Washington Catholic 19

Southport 62, Beech Grove 53

W. Vigo 58, S. Vermillion 56

Indianapolis City Tournament=

First Round=

Heritage Christian 72, Christel House Manual 60

Porter County Tournament=

First Round=

Hebron 46, Washington, Wash. 24

Kouts 43, Morgan Twp. 38, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you