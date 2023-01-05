GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ash Fork 46, Seligman 15
Buckeye 71, Yuma Kofa 6
Casteel High School 58, Glendale Arizona IHS 45
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Higley 48
Chandler Seton 48, Montini, Ill. 46
Chandler Valley Christian 65, Globe 27
Ft. Thomas 71, Winkelman Hayden 16
Highland Prep 41, Scottsdale Prep 32
Lincoln 48, San Manuel 20
Madison Highland 37, NFL YET College Prep Academy 29
Mesa 53, Chandler Hamilton 45
Paradise Valley 48, Peoria Centennial 45
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45, Heritage Academy - Laveen 3
Phoenix Country Day 72, Tempe Prep 16
Phoenix Horizon 38, Casa Grande 30
Phoenix Pinnacle 47, Glendale O'Connor 44
Phoenix Thunderbird 28, West Point 23
Phoenix Xavier 78, Chandler 27
Pima 53, Benson 28
Pinon 49, Keams Canyon Hopi 45
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 58, Anthem Prep 32
St John Paul II 33, Trivium Prep 24
St. Augustine Catholic 40, San Tan Charter 12
St. Michael 48, Pine Hill, N.M. 24
Thatcher 57, Sierra Vista Buena 28
Tucson Arizona IRHS 55, Vail Cienega 26
Williams Field 60, Scottsdale Chaparral 38
Youngker High School 48, Phoenix Washington 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lourdes Catholic vs. Patagonia, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Superior vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
