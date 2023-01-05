GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ash Fork 46, Seligman 15

Buckeye 71, Yuma Kofa 6

Casteel High School 58, Glendale Arizona IHS 45

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Higley 48

Chandler Seton 48, Montini, Ill. 46

Chandler Valley Christian 65, Globe 27

Ft. Thomas 71, Winkelman Hayden 16

Highland Prep 41, Scottsdale Prep 32

Lincoln 48, San Manuel 20

Madison Highland 37, NFL YET College Prep Academy 29

Mesa 53, Chandler Hamilton 45

Paradise Valley 48, Peoria Centennial 45

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45, Heritage Academy - Laveen 3

Phoenix Country Day 72, Tempe Prep 16

Phoenix Horizon 38, Casa Grande 30

Phoenix Pinnacle 47, Glendale O'Connor 44

Phoenix Thunderbird 28, West Point 23

Phoenix Xavier 78, Chandler 27

Pima 53, Benson 28

Pinon 49, Keams Canyon Hopi 45

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 58, Anthem Prep 32

St John Paul II 33, Trivium Prep 24

St. Augustine Catholic 40, San Tan Charter 12

St. Michael 48, Pine Hill, N.M. 24

Thatcher 57, Sierra Vista Buena 28

Tucson Arizona IRHS 55, Vail Cienega 26

Williams Field 60, Scottsdale Chaparral 38

Youngker High School 48, Phoenix Washington 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lourdes Catholic vs. Patagonia, ccd.

Sequoia Charter School vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Superior vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

