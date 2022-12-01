BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Des Moines 69, Primero, Colo. 33

Dulce 84, Jemez Valley 40

Hoehne, Colo. 46, Raton 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you