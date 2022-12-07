GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 59, Northfield 41
Cherry Creek 57, Columbine 35
Coal Ridge 50, Palisade 25
D'Evelyn 64, Summit 18
Erie 44, Platte Valley 34
Heritage 43, Longmont 26
Jefferson 59, Jefferson Academy 23
Lakewood 63, Battle Mountain 22
Lamar 23, Pueblo Central 22
Littleton 80, Sand Creek 65
Lutheran 53, Thompson Valley 47
Monarch 46, Legend 42
Peyton 71, Lotus School of Excellence 4
Pueblo West 53, Green Mountain 37
Salida 56, Ellicott 39
Stargate School 49, Wellington 18
Valley 33, Thornton 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.