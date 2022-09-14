PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Champlin Park def. Roseville, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Eagan def. Shakopee, 27-25, 25-11, 25-21
Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
Holy Angels def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7
Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18
Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 16-14
Liberty Classical def. Math and Science Academy, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis North, 3-0
Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16
St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16
St. Paul Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22
Washington Tech def. Hmong Academy, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
