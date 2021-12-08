BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Fuchs Mizrachi 45
Athens 46, Circleville 34
Cols. Franklin Hts. 80, Galloway Westland 47
Elmore Woodmore 41, Northwood 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56
Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53
Johnstown Northridge 68, Zanesville 28
Medina 76, Lakewood 31
Newark Licking Valley 67, Hebron Lakewood 19
Perry 63, Geneva 40
Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49
