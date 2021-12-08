BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Fuchs Mizrachi 45

Athens 46, Circleville 34

Cols. Franklin Hts. 80, Galloway Westland 47

Elmore Woodmore 41, Northwood 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56

Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53

Johnstown Northridge 68, Zanesville 28

Medina 76, Lakewood 31

Newark Licking Valley 67, Hebron Lakewood 19

Perry 63, Geneva 40

Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you