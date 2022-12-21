GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 41, Onsted 36
Athens 57, Tekonsha 5
Battle Creek Harper Creek 39, Olivet 35, OT
Benzie Central 67, Buckley 28
Charlevoix 36, East Jordan 34
Chelsea 59, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 50, OT
Detroit Country Day 65, Hamtramck 42
Goodrich 65, Imlay City 31
Grass Lake 64, Michigan Center 34
Kingston 56, Cass City 31
Marion 38, Manistee Catholic Central 37
Negaunee 45, Westwood 40
Oakridge High School 47, Coopersville 21
Oxford 55, Rochester Adams 33
Sparta 49, Fremont 35
Ubly 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 24
Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Summit Academy North 36
Zeeland East 31, Newaygo 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Atherton vs. Brown City, ccd.
Flint Kearsley vs. Burton Madison, ccd.
North Adams-Jerome vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ccd.
Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Flint Southwestern, ccd.
Walled Lake Northern vs. Holly, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
