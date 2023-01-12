GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 42, Phoenix Goldwater 35

Basis Charter Phoenix 58, Mountainside 23

Chandler Seton 61, Scottsdale Saguaro 28

Cottonwood Mingus 61, Bullhead City Mohave 18

Eagar Round Valley 51, St. Johns 48

Eastmark 36, Combs 28

Flagstaff 71, Bradshaw Mountain 45

Gilbert Mesquite 61, Phoenix St. Mary's 27

Glendale Deer Valley 49, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 22

Highland Prep 46, Glendale North Pointe 20

Keams Canyon Hopi 80, Tuba City Greyhills 8

Kingman Academy of Learning 39, Trivium Prep 15

Many Farms 44, Pinon 34

Marana 49, Tucson Desert View 10

Miami 80, Globe 30

Mohave Accelerated 51, NFL YET College Prep Academy 33

Patagonia 33, San Simon 20

Peoria 54, Cactus 25

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 48, St John Paul II 23

Phoenix Christian 49, Glendale Prep 48

Phoenix Moon Valley 53, Phoenix Greenway 50

Phoenix Thunderbird 63, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 8

Poston Butte 45, Arizona College Preparatory 28

Rancho Solano Prep 36, Chandler Prep 26

Rio Rico 65, Douglas 51

Sahuarita 57, Walden Grove 21

Scottsdale Christian 37, Northwest Christian 18

Scottsdale Coronado 64, Apache Junction 29

Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Marana Mountain View 28

Tucson Pueblo 60, Tucson Sahuaro 56

Tucson Sabino 48, Tanque Verde 25

Tucson Salpointe 57, Tucson Canyon del Oro 18

Veritas Prep 52, San Tan Charter 7

Vista Grande 72, Phoenix Cortez 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

San Miguel vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.

