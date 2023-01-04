BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 39, Abington Friends 31
Bedford 78, Somerset 53
Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47
George School 75, Friends Select 62
Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55
Imani Christian Academy 51, Neighborhood Academy 44
Loyalsock 66, Bloomsburg 34
Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18
Neumann 59, Montgomery 31
North Penn-Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50
Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 22
Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34
Shipley 56, Pennington, N.J. 49
St. Benedict's, N.J. 61, The Hill School 48
Union Area 62, Slippery Rock 38
York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
