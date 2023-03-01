PREP HOCKEY=
Hermantown 3, Rock Ridge 1
Ubah Medical Academy 2, Exploration 0
Class AA=
Section 3=
Championship=
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, St. Thomas Academy 2
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Gentry 5, White Bear Lake 1
Hill-Murray 3, Woodbury 1
Section 6=
Championship=
Edina 2, Wayzata 1
Class A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Northfield 6, New Prague 0
Section 5=
Semifinal=
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Little Falls 3
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.