GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Corona 58, Mountainair 33

Navajo Prep 41, Tohatchi 33

Rio Rancho 42, Cleveland 39

Volcano Vista 79, Atrisco Heritage 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you