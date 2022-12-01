BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 68, North Thurston 45
Chief Leschi 70, Ocosta 47
Colfax 69, Mabton 42
Elma 65, North Beach 24
Hoquiam 67, Rochester 49
King's Way Christian School 54, Columbia River 44
Meridian 67, Friday Harbor 45
Mount Tahoma 67, Foss 57
Sound Christian 64, Charles Wright Academy 44
South Whidbey 62, Coupeville 54
Southridge 67, Eisenhower 38
Tenino 51, Raymond 37
Tonasket 75, Curlew 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
