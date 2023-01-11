BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 57, Reese 55
Benzie Central 56, Onekama 43
Brown City 56, Memphis 30
Caro 63, Vassar 42
Cass City 68, Unionville-Sebewaing 24
Chesaning 54, New Lothrop 43
Houghton 61, Gwinn 48
Kalamazoo Phoenix 87, Covert 29
Mackinaw City 74, Engadine 32
Maple City Glen Lake 89, Buckley 43
Marquette 67, Ishpeming 28
Montrose 59, Clio 54
Oak Park 66, Farmington 46
Sandusky 36, Harbor Beach 30
Taylor Trillium Academy 73, Detroit Osborn 43
Ubly 55, Capac 35
Warren Cousino HS 48, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 44
