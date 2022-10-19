PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GE 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Ada-Borup 36, Red Lake County 8

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 36, Red Lake County 8

Aitkin 52, Hibbing 0

Albany 22, Zimmerman 14

Alexandria 28, St. Cloud Tech 21

Andover 70, Cambridge-Isanti 14

Annandale 35, Litchfield 6

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68, Benson 32

Austin 63, Albert Lea 6

BOLD 36, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34

Barnesville 42, Hawley 6

Barnum 42, Greenway 8

Barnum 42, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8

Becker 48, Willmar 7

Bethlehem Academy 20, Rushford-Peterson 13

Bigfork 2, Cromwell 0

Blackduck 68, Laporte 0

Blaine 21, Osseo 16

Blooming Prairie 19, Medford 18

Bloomington Kennedy 32, Minneapolis Henry 8

Braham 72, Mille Lacs 12

Brainerd 27, Buffalo 7

Breck 20, Richfield 14

Browerville/Eagle Valley 37, Maple Lake 26

Cannon Falls 38, Caledonia 20

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 19

Chaska 42, St. Louis Park 6

Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20

Cherry 56, McGregor 12

Concordia Academy 50, St. Paul Como Park 6

Cook County 50, Ogilvie 14

Coon Rapids 62, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Crookston 50, Staples-Motley 15

Crosby-Ironton 47, International Falls 30

Dassel-Cokato 33, New London-Spicer 29

Dawson-Boyd 22, Minneota 20

Deer River 42, Chisholm 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28, Detroit Lakes 21

East Grand Forks 36, Fergus Falls 7

East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23

Eden Prairie 35, Stillwater 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Minnewaska 14

Edina 40, Eastview 0

Elk River 30, St. Francis 13

Ely 22, Hill City/Northland 16

Esko 54, Duluth East 0

Fairmont 34, Blue Earth Area 20

Fertile-Beltrami 52, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Fillmore Central 69, Winona Cotter 21

Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 15

Frazee 20, Roseau 12

Fridley 47, Columbia Heights 0

Grand Rapids 31, Duluth Denfeld 0

Hancock 52, Bertha-Hewitt 20

Hastings 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

Hayfield 20, Randolph 14

Hermantown 30, Rock Ridge 8

Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30

Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Edgerton 28

Hinckley-Finlayson 40, Mesabi East 26

Holdingford 35, Melrose 7

Houston 20, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 16

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6, Rockford 0

Hutchinson 48, Chisago Lakes 20

Irondale 29, Apple Valley 12

Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7

Jordan 33, Tri-City United 13

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21

Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 35, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Kimball 32, Upsala/Swanville 6

Kingsland 68, Grand Meadow 32

La Crescent 42, Pine Island 21

Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14

Lakeville South 77, Hopkins 0

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, United South Central 0

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 0

Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16

Mahtomedi 42, South St. Paul 6

Mankato West 54, Mankato East 0

Maple Grove 35, Mounds View 0

Maple River 46, Sibley East 8

Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0

Mayer-Lutheran 35, Cleveland 15

Menahga 14, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Milaca 22, Little Falls 14

Minneapolis North 26, St. Paul Central 0

Minneapolis Southwest 24, Minneapolis South 6

Minneapolis Washburn 50, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Minnetonka 37, Roseville 0

Monticello 39, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Moorhead 21, Rogers 17

Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Rush City 0

Mora 51, Pine City 0

Mound Westonka 56, Spectrum 21

Mountain Iron-Buhl 59, South Ridge 0

Mountain Lake Area 42, Nicollet 16

Murray County Central 12, Adrian/Ellsworth 6, 2OT

Nevis 35, NCEUH 16

New Prague 35, Red Wing 14

New Richland-H-E-G 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12

New Ulm Cathedral 39, Wabasso 28

New York Mills 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 21

North Branch 40, Cloquet 27

North Woods 20, East Central 7

Northfield 41, Faribault 12

Norwood-Young America 60, LeSueur-Henderson 17

Orono 24, Hill-Murray 15

Osakis 42, Pillager 13

Park Center 39, North St. Paul 14

Parkers Prairie 13, Otter Tail Central 7

Paynesville 32, Montevideo 28

Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18

Pequot Lakes 22, Perham 12

Pine River-Backus 21, Wadena-Deer Creek 17

Pipestone 62, Windom 28

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Polk County West 76, Red Lake 6

Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 20

Providence Academy 6, SMB-Wolfpack 0

Red Rock Central 35, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 8

Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21

Renville County West 32, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 26

Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14

Rochester Lourdes 35, Lake City 14

Rochester Mayo 38, Byron 12

Rocori 42, Big Lake 0

Rosemount 34, Burnsville 7

Rothsay 54, Ortonville 34

Royalton 22, Pierz 14

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Bemidji 7

Sauk Centre 36, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 16

Simley 49, Two Rivers 6

Sleepy Eye 46, St. James Area 15

Spring Grove 28, Lanesboro 6

Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6

Springfield 22, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12

St. Agnes 37, DeLaSalle 14

St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12

St. Clair/Loyola 46, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 8

St. Paul Highland Park 28, St. Croix Lutheran 14

St. Thomas Academy 49, Tartan 3

Stewartville 54, Rochester John Marshall 0

Thief River Falls 24, Park Rapids 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0

Triton 14, Dover-Eyota 7

Two Harbors 43, Proctor 0

Verndale 28, Brandon-Evansville 16

Waconia 64, Holy Angels 14

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20, Bagley 8

Warroad 30, Fosston 8

Waseca 35, Luverne 0

Watertown-Mayer 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6

Wayzata 27, Farmington 14

West Central/Ashby 34, Underwood 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 56, Sebeka 6

White Bear Lake 27, Totino-Grace 0

Winona 44, Rochester Century 14

Worthington 35, New Ulm 27

Yellow Medicine East 20, MACCRAY 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you