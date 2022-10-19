PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GE 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Ada-Borup 36, Red Lake County 8
Aitkin 52, Hibbing 0
Albany 22, Zimmerman 14
Alexandria 28, St. Cloud Tech 21
Andover 70, Cambridge-Isanti 14
Annandale 35, Litchfield 6
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68, Benson 32
Austin 63, Albert Lea 6
BOLD 36, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34
Barnesville 42, Hawley 6
Barnum 42, Greenway 8
Becker 48, Willmar 7
Bethlehem Academy 20, Rushford-Peterson 13
Bigfork 2, Cromwell 0
Blackduck 68, Laporte 0
Blaine 21, Osseo 16
Blooming Prairie 19, Medford 18
Bloomington Kennedy 32, Minneapolis Henry 8
Braham 72, Mille Lacs 12
Brainerd 27, Buffalo 7
Breck 20, Richfield 14
Browerville/Eagle Valley 37, Maple Lake 26
Cannon Falls 38, Caledonia 20
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 19
Chaska 42, St. Louis Park 6
Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20
Cherry 56, McGregor 12
Concordia Academy 50, St. Paul Como Park 6
Cook County 50, Ogilvie 14
Coon Rapids 62, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Crookston 50, Staples-Motley 15
Crosby-Ironton 47, International Falls 30
Dassel-Cokato 33, New London-Spicer 29
Dawson-Boyd 22, Minneota 20
Deer River 42, Chisholm 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28, Detroit Lakes 21
East Grand Forks 36, Fergus Falls 7
East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23
Eden Prairie 35, Stillwater 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Minnewaska 14
Edina 40, Eastview 0
Elk River 30, St. Francis 13
Ely 22, Hill City/Northland 16
Esko 54, Duluth East 0
Fairmont 34, Blue Earth Area 20
Fertile-Beltrami 52, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Fillmore Central 69, Winona Cotter 21
Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 15
Frazee 20, Roseau 12
Fridley 47, Columbia Heights 0
Grand Rapids 31, Duluth Denfeld 0
Hancock 52, Bertha-Hewitt 20
Hastings 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
Hayfield 20, Randolph 14
Hermantown 30, Rock Ridge 8
Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30
Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Edgerton 28
Hinckley-Finlayson 40, Mesabi East 26
Holdingford 35, Melrose 7
Houston 20, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 16
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6, Rockford 0
Hutchinson 48, Chisago Lakes 20
Irondale 29, Apple Valley 12
Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7
Jordan 33, Tri-City United 13
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21
Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 35, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Kimball 32, Upsala/Swanville 6
Kingsland 68, Grand Meadow 32
La Crescent 42, Pine Island 21
Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14
Lakeville South 77, Hopkins 0
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, United South Central 0
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 0
Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16
Mahtomedi 42, South St. Paul 6
Mankato West 54, Mankato East 0
Maple Grove 35, Mounds View 0
Maple River 46, Sibley East 8
Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0
Mayer-Lutheran 35, Cleveland 15
Menahga 14, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Milaca 22, Little Falls 14
Minneapolis North 26, St. Paul Central 0
Minneapolis Southwest 24, Minneapolis South 6
Minneapolis Washburn 50, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
Minnetonka 37, Roseville 0
Monticello 39, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Moorhead 21, Rogers 17
Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Rush City 0
Mora 51, Pine City 0
Mound Westonka 56, Spectrum 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl 59, South Ridge 0
Mountain Lake Area 42, Nicollet 16
Murray County Central 12, Adrian/Ellsworth 6, 2OT
Nevis 35, NCEUH 16
New Prague 35, Red Wing 14
New Richland-H-E-G 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12
New Ulm Cathedral 39, Wabasso 28
New York Mills 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 21
North Branch 40, Cloquet 27
North Woods 20, East Central 7
Northfield 41, Faribault 12
Norwood-Young America 60, LeSueur-Henderson 17
Orono 24, Hill-Murray 15
Osakis 42, Pillager 13
Park Center 39, North St. Paul 14
Parkers Prairie 13, Otter Tail Central 7
Paynesville 32, Montevideo 28
Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18
Pequot Lakes 22, Perham 12
Pine River-Backus 21, Wadena-Deer Creek 17
Pipestone 62, Windom 28
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Polk County West 76, Red Lake 6
Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 20
Providence Academy 6, SMB-Wolfpack 0
Red Rock Central 35, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 8
Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21
Renville County West 32, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 26
Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14
Rochester Lourdes 35, Lake City 14
Rochester Mayo 38, Byron 12
Rocori 42, Big Lake 0
Rosemount 34, Burnsville 7
Rothsay 54, Ortonville 34
Royalton 22, Pierz 14
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Bemidji 7
Sauk Centre 36, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 16
Simley 49, Two Rivers 6
Sleepy Eye 46, St. James Area 15
Spring Grove 28, Lanesboro 6
Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6
Springfield 22, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12
St. Agnes 37, DeLaSalle 14
St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12
St. Clair/Loyola 46, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 8
St. Paul Highland Park 28, St. Croix Lutheran 14
St. Thomas Academy 49, Tartan 3
Stewartville 54, Rochester John Marshall 0
Thief River Falls 24, Park Rapids 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0
Triton 14, Dover-Eyota 7
Two Harbors 43, Proctor 0
Verndale 28, Brandon-Evansville 16
Waconia 64, Holy Angels 14
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20, Bagley 8
Warroad 30, Fosston 8
Waseca 35, Luverne 0
Watertown-Mayer 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6
Wayzata 27, Farmington 14
West Central/Ashby 34, Underwood 7
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 56, Sebeka 6
White Bear Lake 27, Totino-Grace 0
Winona 44, Rochester Century 14
Worthington 35, New Ulm 27
Yellow Medicine East 20, MACCRAY 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
