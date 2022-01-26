BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lomond 73, South Summit 69
Bonneville 58, Bountiful 54
Box Elder 70, Northridge 63
Canyon View 60, Richfield 48
Cedar City 79, Hurricane 44
Diamond Ranch 67, Bryce Valley 64
Dixie 60, Pine View 52
Draper APA 66, American Prep WV 48
Enterprise 56, Beaver 23
Green Canyon 73, Mountain Crest 49
Juan Diego Catholic 63, Providence Hall 49
Layton Christian Academy 54, Grantsville 44
Logan 68, Sky View 61
Millard 62, Gunnison Valley 34
Morgan 50, Ogden 43
North Sanpete 66, Delta 37
North Sevier 62, North Summit 49
Piute 71, Water Canyon 37
Ridgeline 57, Bear River 35
Rockwell Charter 59, Maeser Prep Academy 45
Rowland Hall 62, UMA-Riverdale 42
Viewmont 56, Woods Cross 51
Wayne 60, Valley 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/