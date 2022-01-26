BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lomond 73, South Summit 69

Bonneville 58, Bountiful 54

Box Elder 70, Northridge 63

Canyon View 60, Richfield 48

Cedar City 79, Hurricane 44

Diamond Ranch 67, Bryce Valley 64

Dixie 60, Pine View 52

Draper APA 66, American Prep WV 48

Enterprise 56, Beaver 23

Green Canyon 73, Mountain Crest 49

Juan Diego Catholic 63, Providence Hall 49

Layton Christian Academy 54, Grantsville 44

Logan 68, Sky View 61

Millard 62, Gunnison Valley 34

Morgan 50, Ogden 43

North Sanpete 66, Delta 37

North Sevier 62, North Summit 49

Piute 71, Water Canyon 37

Ridgeline 57, Bear River 35

Rockwell Charter 59, Maeser Prep Academy 45

Rowland Hall 62, UMA-Riverdale 42

Viewmont 56, Woods Cross 51

Wayne 60, Valley 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

