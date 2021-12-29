BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Skyline 58, Ludington 42

Battle Creek Harper Creek 71, Battle Creek Lakeview 47

Battle Creek Pennfield 64, Battle Creek Central 60

Benzie Central 68, Ravenna 39

Chelsea 72, Michigan Center 43

Detroit Catholic Central 74, Bloomfield Hills 36

Detroit King 52, Ann Arbor Huron 46

Detroit Renaissance 65, Canton 61

East Lansing 52, Hamtramck 47

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 60, Detroit University Prep 55

Grand Haven 79, Traverse City West 55

Grand Rapids Christian 73, Saginaw Nouvel 54

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 63, Bridgeport 53

Jackson Northwest 74, Adrian 57

Lansing Catholic 56, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 42

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46, Marysville 39

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 77, Memphis 62

Milford 52, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 36

Napoleon 67, Stockbridge 45

North Farmington 66, Detroit Loyola 48

Olivet 70, Homer 38

Onsted 70, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 60

Parma Western 58, Hanover-Horton 33

Petoskey 60, Muskegon Heights 31

Salem 48, Plymouth 46, OT

St. Clair 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 38

Traverse City St. Francis 61, Spring Lake 58

Union City 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 37

Walled Lake Northern 84, Ypsilanti 49

Warren Cousino HS 74, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 69

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 53, Allendale 32

North Central (Ohio) Tournament=

First Place=

Onsted 70, Fremont, Ind. 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milford vs. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, ccd.

