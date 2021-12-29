BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Skyline 58, Ludington 42
Battle Creek Harper Creek 71, Battle Creek Lakeview 47
Battle Creek Pennfield 64, Battle Creek Central 60
Benzie Central 68, Ravenna 39
Chelsea 72, Michigan Center 43
Detroit Catholic Central 74, Bloomfield Hills 36
Detroit King 52, Ann Arbor Huron 46
Detroit Renaissance 65, Canton 61
East Lansing 52, Hamtramck 47
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 60, Detroit University Prep 55
Grand Haven 79, Traverse City West 55
Grand Rapids Christian 73, Saginaw Nouvel 54
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 63, Bridgeport 53
Jackson Northwest 74, Adrian 57
Lansing Catholic 56, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 42
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46, Marysville 39
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 77, Memphis 62
Milford 52, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 36
Napoleon 67, Stockbridge 45
North Farmington 66, Detroit Loyola 48
Olivet 70, Homer 38
Onsted 70, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 60
Parma Western 58, Hanover-Horton 33
Petoskey 60, Muskegon Heights 31
Salem 48, Plymouth 46, OT
St. Clair 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 38
Traverse City St. Francis 61, Spring Lake 58
Union City 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 37
Walled Lake Northern 84, Ypsilanti 49
Warren Cousino HS 74, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 69
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 53, Allendale 32
North Central (Ohio) Tournament=
First Place=
Onsted 70, Fremont, Ind. 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milford vs. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/