BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Maple River 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

Class 3A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Andover 95, Minnetonka 77

St. Francis 79, Mankato East 73

Stewartville 85, Hermantown 67

Class 4A=

Consolation Semifinal=

White Bear Lake 66, Buffalo 62

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Cherry 68, Border West 55

New Life Academy 62, Sacred Heart 46

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Nevis 62

Spring Grove 39, Mankato Loyola 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

