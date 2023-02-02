BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 55

Auburn 36, Pleasant Plains 35

Brooks Academy 97, Taft 84, 3OT

Carterville 62, West Frankfort 45

Champaign St. Thomas More 55, Heyworth 46

Chicago (Butler) 42, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 40

Chicago (Carver Military) 82, Gage Park 25

Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Walther Christian Academy 42

Chicago (Clark) 63, Englewood STEM 44

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) def. Chicago (Little Black Pearl) Academy, forfeit

Chicago (Lane) 52, Dyett 42

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 54, Payton 41

Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 42

Chicago Washington 56, Hirsch 50

Christopher 55, Trico 48

Curie 57, Chicago Ag Science 44

Dunlap 59, Canton 50

Dwight 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 58

Eldorado 0, Murphysboro 0

Farragut 67, Prosser 55

Fieldcrest 61, Midland 50

Geneva 53, Streamwood 32

Hope Academy 79, CICS-Northtown 35

Hyde Park 75, Bogan 67

Kenwood 112, Corliss 33

Lincoln Park 59, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 52

Lindblom 77, Morgan Park 56

Lombard (CPSA) 58, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 36

Lovejoy 64, Jacksonville ISD 36

Marengo 44, Richmond-Burton 34

Metamora 53, Pekin 41

Morton 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 22

New Trier 78, North Chicago 50

North Lawndale 70, Chicago Marshall 65

Northridge Prep 62, Francis Parker 61

Orr 59, Northside Prep 58

Providence 67, Blue Island Eisenhower 48

Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Bunker Hill 37, OT

Reed-Custer 63, Peotone 51

Rich South 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

Rich Township 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

Rockford Auburn 57, Belvidere North 56

Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Jefferson 35

Rockford East 66, Hononegah 50

Rockford Guilford 71, Freeport 70

Simeon 83, Maria 41

Skokie (Ida Crown) 71, Holy Trinity 53

Staunton 56, Calhoun 54

Universal 53, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 52

W. Vigo, Ind. 56, Marshall 44

Warrensburg-Latham 55, Chicago Sullivan 43

Westinghouse 61, Chicago (Jones) 45

Whitney Young 66, Amundsen 36

Woodstock North 76, Harvard 48

Yeshiva 70, Morgan Park Academy 47

Yorkville Christian 73, Wauconda 63

