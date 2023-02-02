BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 55
Auburn 36, Pleasant Plains 35
Brooks Academy 97, Taft 84, 3OT
Carterville 62, West Frankfort 45
Champaign St. Thomas More 55, Heyworth 46
Chicago (Butler) 42, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 40
Chicago (Carver Military) 82, Gage Park 25
Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Walther Christian Academy 42
Chicago (Clark) 63, Englewood STEM 44
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) def. Chicago (Little Black Pearl) Academy, forfeit
Chicago (Lane) 52, Dyett 42
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 54, Payton 41
Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 42
Chicago Washington 56, Hirsch 50
Christopher 55, Trico 48
Curie 57, Chicago Ag Science 44
Dunlap 59, Canton 50
Dwight 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 58
Eldorado 0, Murphysboro 0
Farragut 67, Prosser 55
Fieldcrest 61, Midland 50
Geneva 53, Streamwood 32
Hope Academy 79, CICS-Northtown 35
Hyde Park 75, Bogan 67
Kenwood 112, Corliss 33
Lincoln Park 59, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 52
Lindblom 77, Morgan Park 56
Lombard (CPSA) 58, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 36
Lovejoy 64, Jacksonville ISD 36
Marengo 44, Richmond-Burton 34
Metamora 53, Pekin 41
Morton 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 22
New Trier 78, North Chicago 50
North Lawndale 70, Chicago Marshall 65
Northridge Prep 62, Francis Parker 61
Orr 59, Northside Prep 58
Providence 67, Blue Island Eisenhower 48
Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Bunker Hill 37, OT
Reed-Custer 63, Peotone 51
Rich South 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52
Rich Township 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52
Rockford Auburn 57, Belvidere North 56
Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Jefferson 35
Rockford East 66, Hononegah 50
Rockford Guilford 71, Freeport 70
Simeon 83, Maria 41
Skokie (Ida Crown) 71, Holy Trinity 53
Staunton 56, Calhoun 54
Universal 53, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 52
W. Vigo, Ind. 56, Marshall 44
Warrensburg-Latham 55, Chicago Sullivan 43
Westinghouse 61, Chicago (Jones) 45
Whitney Young 66, Amundsen 36
Woodstock North 76, Harvard 48
Yeshiva 70, Morgan Park Academy 47
Yorkville Christian 73, Wauconda 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
